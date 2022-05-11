(Video) “I hope so!” – Jordan Henderson on whether he sees Manchester City dropping any points in their final three games

Liverpool did all they could do in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa and Jordan Henderson was asked if he sees Manchester City dropping points.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, the 31-year-old said: “Same position as we were before the game, yes it’s a big game for us and another three points but we just concentrate on what we need to do.

“We wanted to come here and win, we did that and now there’s another big game at the weekend with the cup final.

READ MORE: (Video) Sadio Mane’s hillarious reaction to watching his Aston Villa goal back for the first time during post-match interview

“So, we need to recover well and give everything again for that and that’s all our focus is on now.

“It’s out of our control but I hope so! [that Manchester City drop points]”.

It’s not in our hands and we need favours from elsewhere but as long as Jurgen Klopp’s side keeps winning, that’s all we can do for ourselves.

Pep Guardiola’s team have two tough away games and then face Steven Gerrard on the final game of the season – let’s keep everything crossed and see what happens!

You can watch Henderson’s comments on the title race courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "It's out of our control, I hope so!" 😅 Jordan Henderson on whether Manchester City will drop points in their remaining games pic.twitter.com/WWDBIjJzLJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple