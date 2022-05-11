(Video) Jurgen Klopp on the missed offside call that preceded Aston Villa’s opening goal against Liverpool

Liverpool left Villa Park with all three points but Jurgen Klopp made sure to mention that the opening goal of the game shouldn’t have stood.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, the 54-year-old commented on his side’s reaction to going behind: “It was a very important response to the 1-0 and I don’t know but I think it was offside before?”.

After it was confirmed that there was an offside in the build up to Aston Villa’s goal, the German went on to say: “If you think I only talk about these things when we lose, it was a problem and we have to solve that.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp explains Andy Robertson’s absence from the Aston Villa matchday squad

“It was an obvious offside situation but let’s just play on. In the end, a little bit later after three or four passes we are under pressure in the moment and they stayed 30 yards in front of our goal.

“For us today it was not important but in general we could think about how we sort that”.

It’s not a call to say that the goal should have been retrospectively disallowed by VAR but that the move should have been stopped after Ollie Watkins received the ball in an offside position.

Despite having caught the opposition offside more than any other team this season, we still fall afowl to the decision for play to continue when it’s deemed a close call.

The linesman probably knew it was offside but has to play on because of the new rules and we then concede a goal in the second phase of play, how does that seem fair on our offside trap being played successfully?

As the boss said though, this is not an easy issue to try and solve but something needs to be done.

You can view Klopp’s comments courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

Klopp 🗣 "I don't know, I think it was offside?" 🗣 "Yes it was." Klopp 😳 Jurgen Klopp is not happy with Aston Villa's goal against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/nw6MfPIHtU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple