(Video) Klopp appears to lose patience with players in the tunnel ahead of Aston Villa clash in funny clip

Jurgen Klopp appeared to briefly lose his patience with a handful of Liverpool players ahead of the Reds’ clash with Aston Villa.

Waltzing through the tunnel ahead of the first whistle, the German attempted to get the attention of some members of his squad with a couple halloos before being resorting to bellowing across the space.

Despite many of the Merseysiders’ current crop of stars having worked with the 54-year-old for many a year, we’ve no doubt that few, if any, would be keen still to get on the bad side of the former Borussia Dortmund tactician.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SoccerAM’s Instagram account (via @suubs2 on Twitter):

Haha Klopp HELOOOO 😂 pic.twitter.com/VRBdeJHg2W — Subs lfc (@suubs2) May 11, 2022