(Video) Sadio Mane’s hillarious reaction to watching his Aston Villa goal back for the first time during post-match interview

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa thanks to a brilliant header from Sadio Mane and quickly returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

Following the game, our No.10 and Jordan Henderson spoke with Sky Sports and whilst the captain was answering a question – his teammate was a little distracted.

Cameras picked up that the Senegalese attacker was watching his goal back over the shoulder of the interviewer and his eyes widened as he watched it back for the first time.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp on the missed offside call that preceded Aston Villa’s opening goal against Liverpool

When asked what he thought about the finish, the 30-year-old said: “Yeah, very good goal by the way!”.

It was a lovely, honest and funny answer from the match-winner and he has been so important to this side for so many years and particularly since the turn of the year.

With four games left and three trophies on the line, let’s hope it’s not the last goal he gets to watch back and admire!

You can watch Mane’s reaction to his goal courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "Yeah very good goal by the way." Sadio Mane watching his goal back during Jordan Henderson's post-match interview 🤣 pic.twitter.com/v1IRHQ2WQK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple