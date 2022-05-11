(Video) “What a goal” – Diogo Jota watches Steven Gerrard’s 2006 FA Cup final goal against West Ham for the first time

Diogo Jota will be hoping that he can become Liverpool’s hero and score a match-winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

In the video, our No.20 was asked to guess what happened next in some classic FA Cup clips for the Reds – some of which he knew and some he didn’t.

The final goal the Portuguese forward was asked to watch was Steven Gerrard’s late equaliser against West Ham United during the 2006 FA Cup final at Cardiff.

Before the video was stopped and the attacker was asked to give his prediction, he said: “I have no idea, maybe it’s a rebound?”.

Then, once the goal was left to play out, the 25-year-old reacted by saying: “Oh, the power on the shot – wow!

“It comes from behind, the ‘keeper has no chance with so many people in front of him and such a powerful shot. What a goal. Young Steven Gerrard!”.

It’s hard to think how anyone hasn’t seen that goal before and let’s hope the former Wolves man was passing the video round in the dressing room afterwards.

You can watch Jota’s reaction to Gerrard’s goal (at 3:09) via The Emirates FA Cup on YouTube:

