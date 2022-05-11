(Video) “You can’t see it with him” – Jurgen Klopp full of praise for 22-goal ‘machine’ after performance against Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp is blessed to have many talented players in his Liverpool squad and he was full of praise for one of them after defeating Aston Villa.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 54-year-old discussed the performance of Sadio Mane: “He’s a machine, I told him after the game – he’s a massive player, massive player.

“Physicality is brutal, his mix of technique, desire and physicality.

“At the moment, when everyone obviously has a few yards in their legs, you can’t see it with him to be honest.

“Top goal and yeah, just a fantastic, world-class player”.

It was another crucial goal by our No.10 and he has really proven to be a reliable player in the most vital period of the season.

The Senegalese attacker has seamlessly converted from the left-wing to play in the No.9 position and his influence on this team is immense.

We’re lucky to have the 30-year-old plying his trade at Anfield and let’s hope for many more similar performances in the final four matches of the season.

