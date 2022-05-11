(Video) Young Liverpool fan goes mental in the stands after Mane’s Aston Villa winner in adorable clip

One young fan was caught celebrating wildly as Sadio Mane netted what would turn out to be the winning goal during Liverpool’s visit to Villa Park.

The Senegalese international perfectly caught a lofted ball whizzed across the box by Luis Diaz from the left-flank to hand the Reds a slender lead going into the latter stages of the second-half.

The result sees Jurgen Klopp’s men go level on points with Manchester City with a miracle needed at the Molineux to make this a title fight potentially decided by goal difference.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @staceyevo:

How Happy this kid is after Liverpool scoring is everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #lfc pic.twitter.com/eRDJetY1bX — Stacey Evans (@staceyevo) May 10, 2022