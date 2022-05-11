(Video) “You’ve got to react” – Jordan Henderson credits the team’s comeback from a draw against Tottenham to win against Villa

Jordan Henderson was given more minutes than expected against Aston Villa, as he came on early for an injured Fabinho.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 31-year-old said: “That’s football and there’s going to be ups and downs in a game. You’ve got to react in the right way.

“I felt as though we certainly did that tonight, and, to be honest, the boys have done that for a long period of time.

“It’s not easy to win games, especially in the Premier League, and I think the boys have been incredible over a long period of time, stayed together in important moments within the games, and you get your rewards in the end, which we did tonight”.

Our skipper was a big part of calming the game down in the first-half and it was important to record a win, after the draw against Tottenham.

We can now take the momentum from the victory into the FA Cup final, as we look to secure our second piece of silverware in this campaign.

You can watch Henderson's interview courtesy of LFC TV:

