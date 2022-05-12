Antonio Conte asks for Spurs fans to create a ‘fantastic atmosphere like the last game in Anfield’ in tonight’s north London derby

Antonio Conte has called for Tottenham’s supporters to create an atmosphere like the one his side experienced at Anfield last week when Spurs face Arsenal in tonight’s north London derby.

Liverpool’s title hopes suffered a huge blow last Saturday when they were held to a draw by the Londoners at L4, but the atmosphere inside the ground was electric and something the Italian was keen to highlight in his press conference.

“I hope to breathe a fantastic atmosphere, like the last game in Anfield,” Conte told the press (via the Metro).

“Our fans have to push us from the start until the end, in positive or negative moments, they have to stay with us, and we have to try to overcome this obstacle together.”

Tottenham are currently embroiled in a exciting battle for the top four alongside Mikel Arteta’s side – a win for the Gunners tonight would see them secure qualification for the Champions League for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, three points for Conte’s side would see them move to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal with just two games to play, that’s why the Italian has therefore requested a fiery atmosphere inside the ground.

Anfield is famous for its atmosphere, especially on European nights, and it’s great to see Conte acknowledge the noise that was generated inside the ground last weekend.

The players thrive off the atmosphere and the crowd really do live up to their nickname of the ‘twelfth man’.

Liverpool supporters are very knowledgable and stick with their side when things may not necessarily be going their own way and since Jurgen Klopp arrived on Merseyside back in 2015, he’s brought the club and the fans together again and you certainly feel that on a match day at our historic ground.

We have just one home game remaining this season, that comes on the final day of the Premier League season against Wolves.

Hopefully we’re still in contention for the title on the day, but even if we’re not, the ground will still be bouncing as it’ll be the final game before our Champions League final clash with Real Madrid in Paris.

