Fabinho will miss Saturday’s FA Cup final but Liverpool remain hopeful the midfielder will be fit to face Real Madrid – The Athletic

Fabinho will not feature against Chelsea in this weekend’s FA Cup final but Liverpool remain hopeful that the defensive midfielder will recover in time to face Real Madrid on May 28.

The former AS Monaco man is believed to have suffered a minor hamstring strain against Aston Villa on Tuesday night and is also unlikely to play in his side’s two remaining Premier League games against Southampton and Wolves, that’s according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian limped off during the first-half of the Reds’ 2-1 victory at Villa Park and after the game Jurgen Klopp admitted he didn’t know how bad the injury was.

The 28-year-old is vitally important to the Merseyside outfit and offers quality protection to the Reds’ backline – he’s made 47 appearances for us this term, contributing eight goals and one assist along the way.

He suffered the injury whilst attempting to tackle former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho and was replaced by captain Jordan Henderson.

Our No. 14 is expected to remain in the holding midfield position when we face Thomas Tuchel’s side on Saturday.

Fabinho’s national side, Brazil, are set to face South Korea and Japan next month in international friendlies and their physical trainer Fabio Mahseredjian commented on our No. 3’s injury saying (via The Athletic): “We don’t have all the information yet but we are optimistic that he will reach the Champions League final.”

It would certainly be a huge blow if he was to be ruled out of the Champions League final, the midfield battle with Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be vital in determining which side comes out on top in the French capital.

The club will continue to assess the injury over the next 10 days, so let’s hope they provide a positive update sooner rather than later.

