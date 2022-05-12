Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘direct contact’ between Liverpool and ‘immense’ 22-year-old’s agent

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed ‘direct contact’ was made between Liverpool and Aurelien Tchouameni’s entourage.

The Merseysiders have been said to be in hot pursuit of the midfielder French commentator, Gregoire Margotton, described as ‘immense’, as the season draws to a close, with the club keen to bring down the average age of its midfield.

“Certainly there is the intention to sign a new important midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the names on the Reds’ list but there is great competition from other top clubs,” the Sky Sports journalist told Caught Offside. “There has already been direct contact with his agent.”

A potential further addition to the midfield will likely be required beyond the addition of Fabio Carvalho to preserve the future of a squad.

Able to play in the holding role favoured by Fabinho, the French international would represent superb cover for our No.3, though we’d imagine that Jurgen Klopp will have other designs in mind for a talent tipped to be one of the leading stars in his position.

We’ll have the none too considerable threat of interest from Manchester and Chelsea to contend with, of course, which could very well throw a spanner in the works as far as the asking price is concerned.

Our recruitment team has previously worked wonders with the finances, which shouldn’t be forgotten either as we look to improve on a squad that has fought tooth and nail for a historic quadruple this season.

