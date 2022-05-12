Fabrizio Romano outlines exactly how Liverpool will respond to City’s Haaland transfer

Fabrizio Romano has shared that Liverpool have no intention of breaking their current salary structure in order to respond to Manchester City’s purchase of Erling Haaland.

The Cityzens secured the signature of the highly-rated attacker, triggering his £51.2m release clause at Borussia Dortmund.

“Liverpool will not make any deals that could break their salary structure,” the reporter told Caught Offside. “The decision is very clear, there will be smart deals as has happened for Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate in recent months and this will not change due to the fact that Man City have signed Haaland.”

It’s the kind of addition that has raised debate in some quarters as to how the Merseysiders should respond; a discussion that will no doubt be aided by the availability of Kylian Mbappe on a free this summer.

One can rest assured, however, that it’s far from likely we’ll see a readymade talent like Kylian Mbappe rock up at the AXA training centre come the opening of the transfer market.

Keeping to a sustainable financial structure, a move for the Frenchman would certainly upset the balance at the club, not to mention present a future challenge down the line come the next contract renewal.

The plan will remain, as ever, to find the Luis Diaz’s of the world – hidden pearls, not yet world-beaters, who can be coaxed out of their shells to shine under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance.

