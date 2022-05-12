Former Premier League striker explains why Bobby Firmino’s return to fitness is a ‘massive boost’ for Liverpool

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Bobby Firmino’s return to injury is a ‘massive boost’ for Liverpool ahead of their final four games of the season.

The Reds face Chelsea at Wembley this weekend in the FA Cup final and the Brazilian’s experience may prove pivotal in the coming weeks.

“It’s a massive boost. It is absolutely massive for them. They have the FA Cup final coming up. His experience will count for a lot during this run-in,” Campbell told talkSPORT (via Transfer Tavern).

“Liverpool are going for the quadruple, even though the league is in City’s hands. I don’t think they’ll mess up. To get one of your mainstays back at this stage of the season is really important for Jurgen Klopp.

“Even though they only have a few games left they will need to rotate. There will be some tired legs in that dressing room. Let’s not forget, Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane are electric together.”

Jurgen Klopp confirmed earlier today that Firmino’s Brazilian compatriot Fabinho will be out of tomorrow’s clash but he’s hopeful that the midfielder will be fit for our Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk discusses his famous penalty against Chelsea earlier this season and explains how he’s hungry for ‘rewards from a good season’

Although you wouldn’t expect our No. 9 to return to the starting XI at the weekend, we do still have two league games remaining in which rotation and rest for some of our lads will be key.

He’ll certainly earn minutes before now and the end of the season and he may still score some vital goals for us, as he has done already so far this season.

We now have more attacking options than we ever had done under the leadership of Klopp, and Firmino’s absence has therefore not been felt as much as it would’ve bene previously, but the former Hoffenheim man is still a vitally important part of the squad and his return to fitness has come at a good time.

He’s certainly a unique player and can be a real game changer when he’s at his best.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the 30-year-old is called upon at Wembley on the weekend or whether Klopp deems it too soon for him to make his return to action after missing the last month or so with a foot injury.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more! 🎙️