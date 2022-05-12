‘If you compare me with any player’ – Mo Salah lays out why he’s ‘the best’ in the world in his position

Mo Salah was named as the FWA Footballer of the Year recently and the Egyptian King has now claimed he’s the ‘best’ in the world in his position.

Although the former AS Roma man is without a goal in his last six games, and has netted just three times in his last 17 appearances, he does remain the Premier League’s top goalscorer and assister this term.

“If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best,” Salah told beIN SPORTS, via the Daily Mail.

“I always focus on my work and do my best and my numbers are the best proof of my words.

“I like to always create a new challenge for me, to work in a different way and to make a difference and that is my duty.”

His goals are a huge reason why Liverpool remain in contention to complete an historic quadruple, although their chances of tasting league success are rather slim with Manchester City three points clear at the top and also possessing a better goal difference.

READ MORE: (Video) How Coutinho reacted to seeing Klopp, Liverpool staff & Thiago Alcantara in the tunnel pre-Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to Wembley to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday before facing Southampton and Wolves in our final league games.

Our final game of the season will see us face La Liga giants Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on May 28.

The Spaniards defeated the Reds 3-1 in the final of the competition back in 2018 in a game which saw Salah leave the pitch in the first half with a shoulder injury following a clash with Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian is therefore seeking ‘revenge’ against the Los Blancos in the French capital in just over two weeks.

“I remember the last final against Real Madrid as if it was yesterday. We are well prepared and hopefully we can take our revenge in the next final,” he said.

Salah may not be in the best of form at the moment, but he remains a constant threat whenever he’s on the pitch.

Defenders are frightened of our No. 11 due to his direct style of play and frightening pace, but there remains some concern over his contract situation.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of next season and there’s bound to be serious interest from other clubs in the coming months.

He’s recognised as the best player in the world at the moment by many and with him set to turn 30 next month, he still has a good few years ahead of him.

We’ll need Mo at his best in our upcoming games to ensure we finish the season with as much silverware as possible.

EOTK Insider: Mbappe 2022? Time to hit up Darwin Nunez? Why Liverpool won’t be bothered by Man City’s Haaland signing