(Image) Mane caught admiring himself and frightening bicep in hilarious snap during Liverpool kit photoshoot

Sadio Mane was evidently enjoying himself greatly at Liverpool’s latest kit photoshoot, with the cameras catching the Senegalese international showing off a rather impressive bicep.

The physicality of our forwards, in particular the No.10 and fellow wide man, Mo Salah, has been an important part of their success up the pitch, amongst several talents.

Having been one of the standout performers in the second-half of our campaign, the ex-Southampton star has hit form at the right time of the season, which is great news ahead of our upcoming cup finals.

You can catch the screenshot below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & LFCTV:

Sadio Mané during the photo-shoot for the new Nike kit 😂 pic.twitter.com/TkZ8gjmlDe — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 12, 2022