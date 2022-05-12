‘It’s bad news’ – Neil Jones shares latest injury update on Fabinho amid fears over Champions League final availability

Neil Jones has confirmed that Fabinho will be set to miss the FA Cup final and remains a concern ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

A scan on the Brazilian after the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa revealed a hamstring strain after the midfielder pulled up early on in the clash.

“It’s bad news. He’s going to miss the FA Cup Final; I think he’s going to miss the last two league games and he’s a doubt for the Champions League Final,” the Goal journalist told Redmen TV Plus on the Journo Insight Show.

“The upshot of it is that he’s got a chance of being fit for the Champions League Final. It could have been worse – it could have been a month out.

“I think it would be massive for Liverpool to have him, it’s easy to forget that he was bought in the immediate aftermath of Liverpool getting the run-around from Real Madrid in Kyiv.

“He was seen as a really key part of Liverpool needing to add some control to the graft of that midfield. Fabinho was that extra level and has been that extra level.”

The Merseysiders’ upcoming opponents Chelsea likewise have their own serious potential absentees to contend with following Thomas Tuchel’s update on the fitness of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Facing the Blues without our midfield enforcer available is a harsh reality to swallow, facing the La Liga champions bereft of the Brazilian international would be absolutely unthinkable.

The former Monaco man has been an integral cog in Jurgen Klopp’s well-oiled machine – an irreplaceable cog, one might argue, given how he allows others around him to flourish without compromising defensive stability – though one he’ll likely see replaced temporarily by Jordan Henderson.

We’ve full faith in the abilities of our skipper to deputise in the meantime, though we’re of a like mind with Jones in terms of the importance of having our No.3 back in action in time for our trip to the French capital.

