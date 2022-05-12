James Pearce issues update on Liverpool talks with Sadio Mane amid Bayern transfer links

James Pearce refuted reports suggesting that Sadio Mane had been the subject of talks between his agent and Bayern Munich sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic.

The Senegalese international has been linked with switches at the end of the season to both the Bavarians and Barcelona.

“Been no approach from Bayern at this stage and I’m told the talks that took place in Mallorca between Salihamidzic and Mane’s agent last week were to discuss another Roof client, Gnabry,” the renowned journalist responded to a fan question in an Athletic Q&A (via Football Fancast). “Liverpool will hold talks with Mane about a new contract after the end of the season.”

A contract set to expire in the summer of 2023 will mean that the forward will more than likely be attracting the wandering eyes of European heavyweights across the continent.

By all accounts, it would appear that the left-sided winger-turned-striker remains more than happy in Merseyside, with there being little (if any) in the way of intention to part ways with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With us continuing to fight on all fronts for a historic quadruple – albeit our hopes of a 20th league title are hanging by the thinnest of threads – there’s certainly plenty of incentive to remain in Liverpool colours.

Whether our ownership, FSG, will be ready to support new deals for both Mo Salah and our No.10 is another thing entirely, of course.

Though the early signs would suggest new terms for Mane would be a worthwhile investment in light of the likelihood of the former Southampton attacker extending his best years at the club into his 30s.

