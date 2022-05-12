Jurgen Klopp issues fresh Fabinho injury update as Liverpool sweat over Brazilian’s potential return date

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that we will likely see injured star Fabinho back in the squad before the end of the campaign.

The hamstring strain picked up in a post-match scan, however, will rule out the holding midfielder for the Reds’ second visit to Wembley this season where they are due to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

“There’s a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever,” the German was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

It would appear then that skipper, Jordan Henderson, will be set to fill in for the former Monaco man in the No.6 role against the Blues and beyond.

Whilst we have more than enough faith in the No.14’s abilities, particularly in a deeper role, where he has arguably excelled in at times this season, the Englishman will be forced to fill some rather big shoes.

Against opponents that will also be potentially reeling due to fitness issues in the form of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, it could set up an even more open tie than the one experienced earlier in the term.

Stability will be key for us going into the tie, especially if we’re hoping not to sacrifice Thiago Alcantara’s game in the process to make up for any defensive defficiencies.

