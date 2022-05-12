Kevin De Bruyne claims that the standards Liverpool and Manchester City continue to set are ‘a little bit crazy’

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed it’s ‘a little bit crazy’ the standards Liverpool and Manchester City continue to set and insisted that ‘you can only respect’ the quality of both sides.

The Belgian was at his world-class best last night as he registered four goals in City’s 5-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux with the result ensuring Pep Guardiola’s side remain three points ahead of the Reds and have a more superior goal difference with just two league games remaining this term.

“It’s a little bit crazy the standards we both set, you can only respect it,” he told Sky Sports (via Rousing The Kop).

“They’ve played everything until the end of the season. We know how hard that is and I think both teams have ultimate respect and we play hard, that’s the only thing that we can do.”

Us and City have reached and continue to reach unbelievable levels each season and we do still remain in contention to complete an historic quadruple.

Although our chances of league success are now rather slim after our draw against Spurs last week, we should remain hopeful as the Sky Blues have a difficult clash against West Ham away from home at the weekend and also face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side at the Etihad on the final day of the season.

We must remain focussed on ourselves for now though and we have the opportunity to lift our second piece of silverware this season on Saturday when we face Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

With the League Cup already secured back in February, we can lift the FA Cup and Champions League still this season which would still be a glorious achievement for the squad.

A cup treble would be fantastic and most City fans would bite your hand off if you offered to trade places with them right now.

Let’s hope for four more massive performances from the lads in the coming weeks because this side deserves numerous pieces of silverware.

