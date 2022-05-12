Monaco give Liverpool clear signal to go ahead with Tchouameni pursuit as report drops major transfer update

Monaco have reportedly compiled a list of potential replacements for Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer window, with the side appearing increasingly resigned to the likelihood of their star man departing at the end of the season.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the publication noting that the Reds face competition from fellow league rivals Manchester City and Chelsea for the player’s signature.

Having enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Ligue 1-based outfit, potential suitors can expect to dig deep into their pockets to bring the Frenchman to the English top-flight.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, this will likely mean any interested party being expected to sign off on a fee in excess of £37.7m.

Liverpool’s next major summer signing?

That’s not necessarily an issue for Liverpool, of course, with the £40-50m mark potentially viable for our recruitment team – anything in excess, however, may very well force us away from the negotiating table.

Given that the holding midfielder is expected to be one of the next top talents in world football, of course, it’s perhaps one transfer we can’t afford to miss out on.

