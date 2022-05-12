‘Official announcement’ of Liverpool signing set to come in ‘next few days’, Fabrizio Romano confirms, as details of fee shared

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool’s first summer signing will be Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, with an announcement on the transfer set to arise ‘in the next few days’.

The Reds have been in pursuit of a midfield addition since the winter window, with the club coming up short before the window deadline.

“By the way, the first signing will be Fabio Carvalho: the official announcement is coming in the next few days, Fulham will receive £5m plus £2.7m add-ons,” the reliable transfer news guru told Caught Offside. “Liverpool want to keep him in the first team, a loan is not planned as of now.”

With James Milner potentially set to extend his contract by a year, should Jurgen Klopp’s wishes on the matter be fulfilled, it’s a welcome addition to bring down the average age of our midfield department.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘direct contact’ between Liverpool and ‘immense’ 22-year-old’s agent

With the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones coming through the ranks (not forgetting the likes of Tyler Morton and Co. who featured), there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the future of our midfield.

On 19 goal contributions in 38 games this season (across all competitions), it will be interesting to see how our German head coach handles the prospect of a goalscoring midfielder in a side where the pressure for goals has been mainly placed on the shoulders of the frontline.

It’s perhaps a hint of the next stage of this Liverpool’s side ongoing evolution and we’ll be fascinated to see how Carvalho fits into the club.

EOTK Insider: Mbappe 2022? Time to hit up Darwin Nunez? Why Liverpool won’t be bothered by Man City’s Haaland signing