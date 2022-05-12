(Photo) Beaming Mo Salah snapped in stunning 2022/23 Liverpool kit

Mo Salah joined in with his Liverpool teammates in a photoshoot to promote the Reds’ 2022/23 home kit.

The jersey in question features plain red and white colourings in a return to a more toned-down, classic look.

With the Egyptian international’s future still somewhat up in the air, as contract talks have yet to reach a favourable conclusion for both parties, we’ll be hoping to see progress made closer to the end of the campaign.

We’re not quite ready for this to potentially be the No.11’s last shoot to promote a new kit.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LFC:

Media day 𝐦𝐨de 😁📸 pic.twitter.com/uMJo3jp2W2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2022