Salah’s Chelsea ‘great things’ comments highlights Blues’ disastrous transfer mistake

Mo Salah reflected on his rise following an exit from Chelsea in the summer 2016 ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with the Blues in the FA Cup final.

Decision-makers at the London-based outfit will no doubt continue to rue their prior error of judgement, with the No.11 registering 46 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) this term.

“Before 2018, some said that I could not do anything after leaving Chelsea, but I continued and did great things, I think in a positive way and try to be on the right path,” the Egyptian told beINSports (via Goal).

In the Egyptian international’s eyes, there simply isn’t anyone superior in his position, a claim that’s difficult to argue with on the balance of his entire season.

“If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best,” Salah added.

Underused by Jose Mourinho, it’s an oversight that’s sure to be rued by fans of the Stamford Bridge outfit given the dizzying heights the former Roma hitman has reached in the famous red shirt.

Picking out the diamonds in the rough

It’s yet another example of how transformative a move to Anfield can be for players whose skillsets are perhaps underappreciated.

With Europe’s elite throwing the kitchen sink at mega deals for the globe’s next superstars, our more quiet approach to business continues to leave a mark on the footballing world.

The acquisition of Luis Diaz in the winter window is yet further proof of why there’s no reason we should even think about deviating from our current transfer strategy, which has yet again paid dividends.

