talkSPORT host names the two Liverpool stars that should be in contention for PFA Player of the Year

TalkSPORT host Jason Cundy has claimed that Kevin De Bruyne shouldn’t be in the running for the PFA’s Player of the Year but believes Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane should be.

The Belgian midfielder scored four goals against Wolves last night to push City closer to the Premier League title, but Cundy believes the former Chelsea man has not reached his best ‘version’ this season and ‘there’s still more to come from him’.

“I actually think Kevin De Bruyne’s form has dipped in the last few months,” Cundy told talkSPORT.

“If you go back to Kevin De Bruyne of two years ago, that version of him was the very best.

“I think he’s now coming into that kind of form, certainly against Wolves. But I think there’s still more to come from him.

“I’m not convinced the Kevin De Bruyne we’ve seen in the last six months has been the very best Kevin De Bruyne we’ve seen.”

If there’s still more to come from De Bruyne, then he’ll have to be quick.

Pep Guardiola’s side are out of every other competition and only have two league games remaining.

Fellow talkSPORT co-host, Jamie O’Hara, claimed that the City man should certainly be in contention alongside Salah and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, but Cundy claimed Mane should replace De Bruyne in his list.

“I don’t think he’s [De Bruyne] in the conversation [for PFA Player of the Year],” Cundy continued.

“I don’t think he’s in the top three. Salah’s in it, Mane’s in it.”

It’s certainly surprising to hear that Cundy doesn’t think the midfielder deserves the award.

The 30-year-old has 19 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances for the Cityzens this term and last night emphasised his importance to the side.

It’d be great to see one of our lads pick up the accolade, but for now, they’ll be focussing on helping the side pick up more silverware to add to our League Cup success.