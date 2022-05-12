talkSPORT pundit explains how he witnessed Jurgen Klopp ‘getting irate’ at his Liverpool players during Aston Villa win

Jonathan Woodgate has explained how noticed Virgil van Dijk become ‘flustered’ after Jurgen Klopp went ‘crazy’ at the Dutchman and his teammates during the game.

Liverpool fell behind to Steven Gerrard’s side inside just three minutes before Joel Matip dragged the Reds level just minutes later.

A second-half Sadio Mane header eventually earned the visitors all three points at Villa Park but Woodgate was keen to highlight Klopp’s touchline antics.

“That’s what top managers do, they always demand more from their players, even the top players, they can always squeeze a bit more out of them, more energy or more desire.

“You could see Klopp getting irate and he wanted more from his team. I noticed that as well. Even with van Dijk, he was going crazy at van Dijk, it was the only time I’ve seen van Dijk flustered when Klopp was having a go at him,” Woodgate told BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast (via HITC).

We certainly weren’t at our best on Tuesday night, but to earn all three points shows the character of the side.

van Dijk’s performance was solid and he even registered an assist for our equaliser.

To come from a goal behind and claim the win is never easy, especially away from home, but we ensured the title race continues heading into the final two league games of the season.

Sometimes the players may need a talking to from the German boss to ensure they stay focussed and the players clearly took on board what Klopp was saying to them.

We will certainly need a better performance in the FA Cup final on Saturday – we have the chance to pick up our second piece of silverware this season and give us a huge boost of confidence heading into our final three games including our Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

