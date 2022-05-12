Tuchel confirms two key Chelsea stars likely to miss Liverpool FA Cup final clash

Thomas Tuchel did not put great faith in the likes of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic being available for his Chelsea outfit’s upcoming FA Cup final meeting with Liverpool, as reported by Chelsea News.

The Reds, on their part, have suffered a hugely significant injury of their own, with Fabinho seen limping off the pitch during the Aston Villa win.

A hamstring strain, as a further scan revealed, will mean the Merseysiders will be without the No.3 for the club’s second trip to Wembley this season with the Brazilian facing a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final.

There is a possibility that the Frenchman could make a comeback in time for both clubs’ trip to the English capital, albeit a slim one.

On our side, however, the prospect of no Fabinho in the first-XI will mean one of two things – a compromise on our style of play or Jordan Henderson being trusted to deputise for our first-choice anchor in the middle of the park.

It’s a role that’s somewhat suited the skipper of late, though it would involve something of a gamble on Jurgen Klopp’s part given the irreplaceable quality of our injured star.

