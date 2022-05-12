(Video) Guardiola gets defensive over finances & starts talking about Liverpool’s spending in 70s & 80s

(Video) Guardiola gets defensive over finances & starts talking about Liverpool’s spending in 70s & 80s

Pep Guardiola seemed to take exception to questions over Manchester City’s spending habits, with the Spaniard keen to point out Liverpool’s business in the 1970s and 1980s during a period of domestic and European dominance.

The argument made is a rather bizarre one given that the financial context of the time doesn’t run parallel to the reality of modern football and the insane financial muscle being flexed by state-funded outfits like the Sky Blues.

It may not be a reality that the former Barcelona boss is comfortable with but it’s a difficult one to refute.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @Watch_LFC:

