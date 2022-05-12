(Video) Guardiola gets defensive over finances & starts talking about Liverpool’s spending in 70s & 80s

Pep Guardiola seemed to take exception to questions over Manchester City’s spending habits, with the Spaniard keen to point out Liverpool’s business in the 1970s and 1980s during a period of domestic and European dominance.

The argument made is a rather bizarre one given that the financial context of the time doesn’t run parallel to the reality of modern football and the insane financial muscle being flexed by state-funded outfits like the Sky Blues.

It may not be a reality that the former Barcelona boss is comfortable with but it’s a difficult one to refute.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @Watch_LFC:

Pep Guardiola on spending money: “Listen, when Liverpool in the 70s or 80s were winning trophies who spent more money? Was it Norwich? Did Leicester spend more money? No, Liverpool spent more money than the other ones." pic.twitter.com/fCnggavUxB — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 11, 2022