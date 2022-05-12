(Video) How Coutinho reacted to seeing Klopp, Liverpool staff & Thiago Alcantara in the tunnel pre-Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho was beaming from ear to ear as he was reunited with former boss, Jurgen Klopp, at Villa Park in the tunnel ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League encounter with Aston Villa.

The Brazilian international spared a moment to shake hands with Andreas Kornmayer and Peter Krawietz before later embracing ex-Bayern Munich teammate, Thiago Alcantara.

The Merseysiders ran out 2-1 winners in the West Midlands on the day to take them briefly level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_bubblxs:

