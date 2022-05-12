(Video) Konate looks massive as Salah jokingly squares up to Liverpool defender

Mo Salah jokingly tested his teammate, Ibrahima Konate’s, resolve during the photoshoot for Liverpool’s 2022/23 campaign kit.

There’s clearly nothing to worry about between the pair, with Jurgen Klopp prizing a friendly working environment at the club.

With a win at Aston Villa notched down after the disappointment of a draw against Tottenham, hopefully we can build on the positivity for our final games of the season and finish on a high, regardless of how the league standings look at the end of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & @C4ILIUM: