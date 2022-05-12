Virgil van Dijk ‘very proud’ of his teammates ‘regardless of what happens’ in Liverpool’s final four games of the season

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, he’s ‘proud of everyone’ at Liverpool.

The Dutchman and his Reds teammates have the potential to lift a further three trophies this season following the Carabao Cup success back in February, but the 30-year-old is aware that more silverware in the coming weeks is ‘not guaranteed’.

“Obviously we’ve progressed over the years as a group, the players who have come in have been very important for the team, also for the club in general,” said the No.4 (via the club’s official website).

“We’re in a good moment at this stage as a club, as a team, as a city altogether. And hopefully rewards come after the season. It’s obviously not guaranteed, we still have to play all these games and hopefully be on the winning side of it.

“But regardless of what happens, I’m very proud of everyone here and we have to keep it going.”

The former Southampton man has every right to be proud of himself and his teammates for their efforts this season.

But it’s worrying to think that we could end the season with just the League Cup to our name despite our impressive performances all season long.

Due to us remaining in all four competitions right until the end this season, come the end of the campaign we will have played every single game possible which is testament to Jurgen Klopp, his staff and the players.

Saturday is our next crack at winning some silverware when we face Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

It’ll certainly be a tough game even if Thomas Tuchel’s side haven’t been in the greatest of form in the last few weeks.

Despite our chances of Premier League success now looking rather slim, we could still complete a superb treble which would represent a seriously good season for the club.

Let’s hope the lads are right on it from the start on Saturday to get the final few weeks of our campaign off to a great start.

