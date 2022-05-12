Virgil van Dijk wants to make Saturday’s trip to Wembley ‘special’ but is aware that Chelsea will pose a ‘tough’ challenge

Virgil van Dijk is looking forward to Saturday’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea and a game which provides Liverpool with an attempt to lift the one trophy Jurgen Klopp is yet to lift for the club.

The Dutchman admitted that recent form ‘doesn’t really matter’ in the final and he’s expecting a ‘tough’ game against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

“It’s a special competition. Obviously we didn’t achieve enough over the last couple of years to be close to the final, unfortunately, for different reasons. But now we are in the final and we want to make it a special one,” Virgil told the club’s official website (via Anfield Watch).

“This is the only trophy we didn’t win so far as a group of players since I’ve been at the club. Now we have a big chance – against a fantastic Chelsea.

“It has been maybe too long ago since the last time we won it. We have a good chance to get this as well. We know how tough it’s going to be, we’ve seen already in the Carabao Cup final. We’ll see. We’ll go there and hopefully [have] a fantastic day out again.

“They are a complete team. This last part of the season they haven’t been as consistent as they obviously wish to be – could be through injuries, different things, setbacks they had with [being] knocked out of the Champions League.”

“But it doesn’t really matter in this final. This final is going to be one game, both teams want to win it as much as possible. It’s going to be a very tough and good game.”

We did of course defeat the Blues in the final of the Carabao Cup back in February, but that game went the distance and was decided via a penalty shootout after a goalless 90 minutes and extra-time.

It would be nice if we could get the job done slightly quicker at Wembley this time around, but we don’t mind as long as we get our hands on the trophy.

Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho will be out for this weekend’s game following the injury he sustained in Tuesday’s win over Aston Villa, but other than that, the former Borussia Dortmund boss should be able to name his strongest XI.

We haven’t won the FA Cup since we defeated West Ham back in 2006, so it’s about time we lifted the trophy for the eight time.

