‘What I like’ – Jonathan Woodgate admits his admiration for Alisson Becker and praises the Brazilian’s attitude

Jonathan Woodgate has praised Liverpool ‘keeper Alisson Becker for the way in which he deals with one v one situations.

The Brazilian has been a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s side since arriving from AS Roma in 2018 and is a huge reason why the Reds have been as successful as they have been in recent years.

Woodgate was keen to praise the 29-year-old and highlighted the fact that he ‘never gets flustered’ no matter what is happening infront of him.

“If you see him in one vs one situations as well, he’s one that never panics, he makes the right decisions. He makes important saves and what I like about Alisson as well is that he never gets flustered, he’ll make mistakes, but he’ll still demand the ball.

“Some players will hide in that position, but Alisson gets back on it and starts dictating and making Liverpool play again,” Woodgate told BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast (via HITC).

Since Pepe Reina left the club permanently in 2014, we’ve never really had a quality ‘keeper that’s capable of winning us games.

Yes, Simon Mignolet would pop up with a quality showing now and again, but no one has performed consistently well between the sticks for us like Alisson has.

Loris Karius cost us in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2018, and after that game it was clear that a world-class ‘keeper was the missing piece of Klopp’s jigsaw.

The Brazil international arrived from the Serie A a few months later and we instantly looked a more solid outfit with our ‘keeper regularly earning us all three points rather than our German boss having an over reliance on his attacking players.

Some claim Alisson is the best goalkeeper to ever play for the club, but many of the older generation will argue Ray Clemence will never be beaten.

Our No. 1 even popped up with THAT goal against West Brom near the end of last season – without that headed goal and the three points that we earned as a result, we may not have qualified for the Champions League and would therefore not be preparing for the final against Madrid in just over two weeks time.

This season, Alisson has continued his impressive form and we’ve kept the joint-most Premier League clean sheets this season (21) alongside Manchester City.

It’s a pleasure watching the big man play and long may his impressive showings continue.

