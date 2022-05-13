Alisson Becker’s wife reacts to the colour of Liverpool’s new goalkeeper kit for the 2022/23 season

Liverpool have recently unveiled their new home kit for the 2022/23 season, including the goalkeeper strip that will be worn predominantly by Alisson Becker.

In a somewhat different approach to the ‘keepers colour that has been traditionally used, next campaign’s will display a lilac shirt in our net.

One person who is clearly a big fan of the change is the wife of our No.1, Natalia Loewe Becker, who took to her social media account to share her opinions.

She wrote: ‘When I think he can’t get any more beautiful: 🤩😍💜 @Alissonbecker’.

We think she means the new colour but perhaps it’s the liver bird on the chest of the Brazilian stopper, either way we can agree he looks good.

As always, the best kits are the ones that important trophies are won in and let’s hope we see the 29-year-old claim a few more big ones next year.

