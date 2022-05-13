‘As we did against City’ – Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid’s tactics for when they face Liverpool in the Champions League final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has openly discussed his tactics for Real Madrid’s Champions League final clash with Liverpool at the end of the month. The Italian, who is currently in charge of the La Liga side for the second time, has already dumped PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City out of the competition this season and will therefore fancy his chances of winning the Spanish giants their 14th European Cup on May 28. “4-3-3,” Ancelotti admitted on the formation he will play, as per AS (via Sport Bible).

“Sometimes it can happen to a 4-4-2. I think there is no defined system, sometimes to press the pivot, as we did against City, you go from 4-3-3 to 4-4-1-1. The idea doesn’t change much, just a little the way to defend the opponent, to pressure them. The former Everton boss was also confident enough to reveal that Federico Valverde and semi-final hero Rodrygo will start for the Los Blancos against Liverpool at the Stade de France. “Both are going to play the final, it’s true,” he admitted.

It’s rather surprising for Ancelotti to reveal some of his tactics ahead of the game, but it could also be his attempt at playing some sort of mind games.

He was in charge of AC Milan when we faced the Italians in the famous 2005 final and also during our defeat to them in Athens two years later.

We do adopt a similar system to Madrid in the sense that we also play with a 4-3-3 system and Jurgen Klopp revealed earlier today that although Fabinho will miss tomorrow’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea at Wembley, he should be fit for the clash with Real in the French capital.

With Ancelotti possessing two of the world’s best midfielders in Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the battle in the centre of the park may prove pivotal in determining who comes out on top in just over two weeks time.

We can’t wait for the game, but we’re focussing on tomorrow’s clash with Thomas Tuchel’s side and ensuring we win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006.

