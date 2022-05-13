Daniel Sturridge expecting a ‘very tactical game’ between Liverpool and Chelsea and admitted he’d be surprised if it’s ‘high scoring’

Daniel Sturridge has claimed he’s expecting a ‘very tactical game’ between Liverpool and Chelsea tomorrow but admitted he’s not expecting a ‘high scoring’ game.

The 32-year-old, who played for both clubs during his time in the Premier League, sent a tweet out to his 2.3 million followers and asked for their score predictions.

Our former No. 15 said: “My 2 former clubs locking horns tomorrow man @LFC vs @ChelseaFC🔥. It’s gonna be a very tactical game imo. Will be very surprised if its high scoring but for entertainment purposes I’d like it to be. Im intrigued to hear what you think the scoreline will be and why. Lmk 👊.”

Sturridge, now plying his trade for Perth Glory in Australia, won the FA Cup twice with the Londoners in 2010 and 2012 and didn’t reveal which one of his former sides he thinks will win.

We can understand why the former England international is expecting a tight affair at Wembley tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have faced Chelsea three times this season with the games ending as draws on all three occasions.

One of those three games was the League Cup final back in February with the Reds winning via a penalty shootout after 120 minutes of goalless action.

We don’t mind if the game is low scoring again tomorrow as long as we come out on top and see Klopp win his first FA Cup.

You can see Sturridge’s tweet below via Twitter:

My 2 former clubs locking horns tomorrow man @LFC vs @ChelseaFC 🔥. It’s gonna be a very tactical game imo. Will be very surprised if its high scoring but for entertainment purposes I’d like it to be. Im intrigued to hear what you think the scoreline will be and why. Lmk 👊🏾 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) May 13, 2022

