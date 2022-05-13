Joe Cole offers his score prediction as two of his former sides clash in tomorrow’s FA Cup final

Joe Cole has offered his prediction for tomorrow’s FA Cup final clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

The 40-year-old, who played for both sides during his impressive 20-year long career, believes Thomas Tuchel may have ‘something up his sleeve’ for the clash at Wembley and has therefore tipped the Blues to win the competition for the ninth time.

“I fancy Chelsea to win 1-0,” Cole told JOE (via The Metro).

“Admittedly that’s my heart rather than my head because Liverpool look impenetrable at the moment.

“You see the way they’re playing, they’re such a great team. But I think Thomas Tuchel might have something up his sleeve for this game so I’m going for Chelsea.”

Liverpool remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple and defeated the Stamford Bridge outfit in the final of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Chelsea will be appearing in the FA Cup final for the third successive year and will be hoping it’s third time lucky after losing out to Leicester and Arsenal previously.

We’re certainly hoping Cole’s prediction is way off the mark.

They will have to be right at it to keep a clean sheet against us with the attacking threat that we carry through Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to name a few.

The FA Cup is the one trophy Jurgen Klopp is yet to win as Liverpool manager and the club hasn’t won the trophy since 2006.

Let’s hope that all changes tomorrow and the travelling Kopites can head back up north celebrating another victory.

