Jose Enrique labels one Liverpool star as the ‘best in the world’ during Twitter Q and A

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has described Andy Robertson as ‘the best in the world’ after welcoming questions from his followers on Twitter.

The Spaniard explained to his 217,000 followers that he couldn’t sleep ‘so if anyone want to ask something now is the perfect moment 😂’ to which one follower responded with the question, ‘how good is @andrewrobertso5?’.

Our ex-No. 3 replied: ‘best in the world for me mate’.

Enrique wasn’t a bad full-back himself, but Robertson has redefined the left-back spot and the former Newcastle man isn’t the only one around the world that will recognise the Scotsman as the best in the world in his position.

Both him and opposite full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are hugely important figures within Jurgen Klopp’s side and whenever they’re not in the side, they’re certainly missed.

Our No. 66 has 19 assists to his name this season whilst Robbo has an impressive 15.

They’re primary role is to defend, but they are hugely important for us going forward and creating goals.

Trent is a product of the Academy whilst our Flying Scotsman cost us just £8m from Hull City in 2017 and is potentially the best piece of business Klopp has done as Liverpool boss.

Let’s hope for a big performance from the pair tomorrow as we face Chelsea in the FA Cup final tomorrow.

