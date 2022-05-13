Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are ‘desperate to win’ the FA Cup ahead of tomorrow’s final against Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool have only recently developed a squad strong enough to compete on all four fronts.

The Reds remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple this season and look to win their second trophy of the campaign tomorrow when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Anfield outfit defeated the same side in the League Cup final back in February and the German will fancy his chances of picking up the one trophy that’s missing from his Liverpool trophy cabinet.

“We’ve always given our all to arrive to the final we just didn’t make it for different reasons,” Klopp said (via Evening Standard).

“What is clear when you start a journey, you can’t have it all. We didn’t have the squad to go for it all, we had to make changes. Everybody makes changes during the FA Cup and Carabao Cup campaigns.

“The most important thing when you start new is to qualify for the Champions League because that gives you resources for making the next step.

“It was never that we didn’t want to go to the final, we just didn’t have the power to do it. I don’t think we were particularly lucky with our draws, we had really tough draws.

“We’re really desperate to win it.”

The aforementioned League Cup final clash with Thomas Tuchel’s side was eventually decided via a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes of action.

Both of our league clashes against the Stamford Bridge outfit also ended as draws and Klopp was therefore keen to stress that he’s expecting another tough clash with the Londoners tomorrow.

“We didn’t ‘beat’ Chelsea, we won the penalty shootout,” the 54-year-old said.

“I’ve said a few times, without luck you have no chance, and luck was on our side that day. It was a tough, tight game and we know how good Chelsea are and we expect another tough game.

“Both teams will go for all they have. That’s what I expect from Chelsea and that’s what I especially expect from us.”

Fabinho will be absent from tomorrow’s game as a result of the hamstring injury he sustained in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa.

Jordan Henderson is expected to start in the defensive midfield role usually occupied by our No. 3, but Klopp did have some positive news regarding the Brazilian’s injury.

“He will definitely be back for the Champions League final,” he said.

“Before we will see, we don’t know. He is OK, he’s a professional. Obviously he’s not happy about it, that’s clear. But he took it, he’s absolutely OK.”

