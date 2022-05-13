Jurgen Klopp gives an update on when Fabinho will ‘definitely be back’ playing for Liverpool after his injury against Aston Villa

The one main worry on the minds of most Liverpool supporters has been the fitness of Fabinho but Jurgen Klopp has been able to provide another update.

Speaking with the media ahead of the FA Cup final, the 54-year-old said: “[He] will definitely be back for the [Champions League] final, and for the Chelsea final and before, we will see, we don’t know. That’s it.

“[He is] absolutely OK. Fab is a professional, he was obviously not happy about it, that’s clear, but he took it and is already taking on the fight against time, if you want. That’s how it is.

“It is not enough if you are ready on Friday before the final, it should be Tuesday or Wednesday or something like that and we are working on that and we are all very positive that it will be the case. So he is absolutely OK.”

It’s a really positive update to hear from the German and many will be delighted to hear that the Brazilian will be fit for the trip to Paris.

From what the boss has said, we may even be seeing our No.3 back before the Champions League final and that will be news to all of our supporters’ ears.

The 28-year-old is a real specialist in his position and we will need him back to bolster our midfield options, with Jordan Henderson able to be a more than capable deputy in the meantime.

