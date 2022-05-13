NBA star LeBron James takes to Twitter to show his support for Liverpool trio as they’re nominated for Premier League prizes

Basketballer LeBron James has backed Jurgen Klopp to win the Premier League’s Manager of the Season award and also revealed he’s voting for both Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to be named the English top flight’s Player of the Season.

In 2011, the 37-year-old NBA star purchased 2% of Liverpool for £4.7m and became a minor partner of FSG last year.

Our German boss won the award back in 2020 after successfully guiding us to our first league title in 30 years.

He’ll be up against fellow candidates Thomas Frank, Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Patrick Vieira.

Although our chances of league success are looking rather slim this season, the 54-year-old has already won the Carabao Cup this season as well as remaining in contention for FA Cup and Champions League success.

READ MORE: Daniel Sturridge expecting a ‘very tactical game’ between Liverpool and Chelsea and admitted he’d be surprised if it’s ‘high scoring’

Salah and Alexander-Arnold have been in great form for us this season and are deservedly in contention for the award.

The Egyptian King was recently named the FWA Player of the Year and he’ll be licking his lips at the thought of winning yet another award.

He’s the Premier League’s top goalscorer this season and has also registered the most assists with 13 – that’s one more than our No. 66.

They are up against Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse.

You can see James’ tweets showing support for the lads below via Twitter:

He gets my vote 🗳!!!! https://t.co/vSnEqkuoK1 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2022

They both get votes 🗳 from me! https://t.co/3FvsnLXsW8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2022

EOTK Insider: Mbappe 2022? Time to hit up Darwin Nunez? Why Liverpool won’t be bothered by Man City’s Haaland signing