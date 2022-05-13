Sadio Mane admits he’s ‘excited’ to win the FA Cup but claims Chelsea will be seeking ‘revenge’ at Wembley tomorrow

Sadio Mane has admitted that he and his Liverpool teammates have been discussing the prospect of winning the FA Cup and is determined to end the Reds’ 16-year wait to lift the world’s oldest cup competition.

The Anfield outfit defeated West Ham to lift the trophy back in 2006 and the Senegal international has claimed that winning the cup would be ‘massive for everyone’ attached to the club.

“We’ve been talking about it in the dressing room,” Mane told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’ve been asking the boys, ‘When was the last time Liverpool won it?’ I think it was a long time ago. Not only the players, I think all the fans around the world are very excited to win it again.

“Years ago, we won the Premier League, Champions League, so winning the FA Cup will be massive for us, for everyone at the club as well and the fans.”

The former Southampton man has also explained what it’s like to play at Wembley – a stadium he first played at in 2012 during the Olympic Games.

He netted twice in the previous round of the competition against Manchester City and he’ll fancy his chances of once again finding the back of the net at the national stadium.

“Sure. I think playing at Wembley is always a good memory. If you think back to your childhood and today you’re playing there, I think it’s a great moment, it’s a great memory. Like I said, you have to go and just enjoy the moment,” he added.

Mane and co defeated Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup back in February and he was questioned about whether Thomas Tuchel’s side will therefore have extra motivation heading into tomorrow’s game.

He acknowledged that the Londoners will be seeking ‘revenge’.

“In their case, maybe it would be kind of revenge because we beat them and it was very, very tight. If Chelsea would have won this, it would have been fair for them because they did well, they played well and we as well,” our No. 10 said.

“All the time you need small [bits] of luck, which was on our side last time. So, that makes the game more exciting for sure. For us, it’s not pressure but motivation.”

