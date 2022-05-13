Timo Werner discusses his decision to move to Chelsea rather than Liverpool and admits his admiration for Jurgen Klopp

Timo Werner has claimed that moving to Chelsea rather than Liverpool ‘was not the worst decision’ and admitted that a move to the Reds was a ‘big possibility’ for him.

There had been reported interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the attacker but in the summer of 2020 he moved from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and signed a five-year-deal with the London club

“When I was in Leipzig, I had the possibility to come to the Premier League”, Werner told the Evening Standard (via the Chelsea Cronicle).

“Liverpool were also in my thoughts and were a big possibility for me.

“In the end, I decided for Chelsea and I won the Champions League title last year.

“It was not the worst decision.”

The Germany international has had a stop start career at the Stamford Bridge outfit so far.

He’s scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 37 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season and although he’ll be wanting to defeat Klopp’s side in the FA Cup final tomorrow, he couldn’t hold back his admiration for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

“He is one of the best coaches we had in Germany,” he added.

“Not to attack our manager, but over the past years, he won the most titles.

“He has a very nice personality — a personality that the German people love, because he seems like fun.

“The Germans love the types like Thomas Muller, Jurgen Klopp — they have empathy. They say what they think, and that is really important in this business, to not fake something.”

The 26-year-old also explained that he views the German as one of the top three managers in the world alongside his Chelsea boss and Pep Guardiola.

“He is on a level now where, when you say who are the best managers, you have only now Klopp, him and [Pep] Guardiola maybe.”

