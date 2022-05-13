Two out, two maybes and a hint on who will play up front for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel faces the media before the FA Cup final

Chelsea will face a few late fitness tests, as they prepare to select a side to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match, Thomas Tuchel first gave an update on Mateo Kovacic: ‘We will try it today actually and see tomorrow, which is pretty surprising news that we are even in this situation, but Mateo wants to try it.

‘The medical department gave us the green light to try it. The advantage is that the ligament is already torn from the last incident so there is no new injury but heavy pain and it’s heavily swollen so we’re hoping that maybe time is enough that he makes it.’

The German then spoke about N’Golo Kante: ‘He’s also trying and tried yesterday in team training and did more or less everything, hopefully now without a reaction.

‘It was a reduced training session because of the travel and fatigue so it was not a high-intensity training session but we will also try today with him.

‘He is keen to make it and hopefully he makes it to training 100 per cent. It will be crucial for us and it’s the moment to take risks.’

Chelsea’s club website then confirmed who would be out of the big match and provided an update on who may start the game up front: ‘While Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will not be available for the final, Tuchel has a decision to make up front and hinted that only one of Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku would lead the line for the Blues at Wembley.

‘I can play both, although they lacked a bit of a perfect fit together.

‘It’s very likely that’s it’s one of the two but we will not give the line-up today.

‘Romelu played and scored lately, he did everything to stay on the pitch and it will be our final call tomorrow morning.’

As suspected by some of our supporters, the two doubtful players in midfield may be risked by the Londoners.

It could be something that backfires on the team from Stamford Bridge but with third place more or less secured and no Champions League final to look forward to, it’s one that looks to have been deemed as worth taking.

We’ll wait and see what happens but the five substitutions in this competition will also aid the possible changes in the match.

