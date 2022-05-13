(Video) “A fight between the left-backs” – Joel Matip has selected the two funniest members of the Liverpool squad

Jurgen Klopp has assembled a squad full of big characters and Joel Matip has selected who he thinks is the funniest of them all.

Speaking with the Emirates FA Cup, our No.32 was asked a host of questions about his Liverpool teammates ahead of Saturday’s final and one of them was: ‘Who is the funniest?’.

In answer to the question, the 30-year-old said: “I think this is a fight between the left-backs. It’s Kostas and Robbo, they are both hilarious and have a big mouth and are not shy to talk”.

The Cameroon international clearly enjoys the company of both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, both of whom are very vocal members of the dressing room.

Our Greek Scouser has really made an impact on the squad since his arrival and it’s very clear that he’s well liked by so many people.

As for the captain of Scotland, we’ve been so used to hearing of how influential he is to all his teammates and it seems like he is another everyone is very fond of.

You can watch the video of Matip on Robertson and Tsimikas (at 0:49) via @EmiratesFACup on Twitter:

Joël Matip reveals all about his @LFC teammates ahead of Saturday's #EmiratesFACup Final 🔴 pic.twitter.com/YE4gDJpq3R — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 11, 2022

