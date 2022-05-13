(Video) Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans believe they spot the moment Fabinho is injured during the warm-up against Aston Villa

Liverpool were hit with the devastating news that Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final, probably the final two league games and possibly the Champions League final.

After playing just 30 minutes against Aston Villa, the Brazilian had to be removed after feeling his hamstring during the match and was replaced by Jordan Henderson.

It was later revealed by Jurgen Klopp: ‘not for the weekend’ and now our No.3 faces a race against time to be fit for the game in Paris, at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Diogo Jota sends a message to his teammates and Liverpool fans to ‘fight and believe’ in the final four games of the season

As frustrating as this is for all involved, it may be even worse if it could have been avoided and now some of our fans believe that the 28-year-old received the injury during the warm-up in Villa Park.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series by Liverpool’s YouTube channel, new footage of the players training has been released and the former Monaco man seems to move a little uncomfortably during a rondo.

It’s by no means conclusive but the midfielder did seem to move a little gingerly and this could have all been much better if he announced that news of one of the coaches had spotted it.

You can watch the incident with Fabinho in the warm-up (at 2:47) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple