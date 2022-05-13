(Video) Fabinho on his best friends within the Liverpool squad and the newest member of his friendship group

This is Fabinho’s fourth season at Liverpool and he clearly has a lot of close friends within the squad.

Speaking with the Emirates FA Cup, our No.3 was asked a host of questions about his life ahead of Saturday’s final and one of them was: ‘Who’s your best friend at Liverpool?’.

In answer to the question, the 28-year-old said: “Maybe Bobby Firmino, Alisson as well, Luis Diaz. Brazilians, South Americans so yes!”.

It’s probably no surprise that all the Brazilians are mates within the squad and it’s great to hear that Luis Diaz has settled into a friendship group so quickly.

The former Monaco man is a popular member of the squad, given his lovable nicknames of ‘The hoover’ and ‘The lighthouse’ by his teammates.

It’s now a race against time for the midfielder to return to Jurgen Klopp’s side in time for the Champions League final, let’s hope his friends in the squad can help him achieve his goal.

You can watch Fabinho’s comments on his favourite goal (at 0:34) via @EmiratesFACup on Twitter:

