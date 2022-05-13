(Video) “Happy birthday to the Greek Scouser!” – Curtis Jones celebrates Kostas Tsimikas’ birthday during Liverpool training

There aren’t many occasions that Liverpool players are able to celebrate a birthday with their teammates but Kostas Tsimikas was handed that luxury.

Thanks to Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series, behind-the-scenes access to the most recent training session was shared online.

As the players headed out of the session, many took the opportunity to wish the Greek Scouser well and pose for pictures with the birthday boy.

First; Adrian, Loris Karius and Sadio Mane posed alongside the now 26-year-old and then came Curtis Jones who seemed very willing to spread the birthday wishes.

Our No.17 started singing ‘happy birthday’ to the left-back and said: “Happy Birthday to the Greek Scouser!” before then jumping on his back.

The pair started singing together and then turned to the camera, another great insight to the brilliant team spirit within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

You can watch the video of Tsimikas and Jones (from 0:30) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

