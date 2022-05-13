(Video) Joel Matip and James Milner star alongside each other in hilarious advert for the club

You know it’s not something that the duo would have been too comfortable with doing but Joel Matip and James Milner pulled it out of the bag.

The pair were asked to star in an advert for Liverpool’s ‘official global trading partner’ Think Markets and they certainly delivered in what they were asked to do.

During the advertisement, our vice captain took upon the role of explaining global trading but by using an example of tea to make it easier to undertand.

Given his love of a cup of tea, the 36-year-old was trying to teach our No.32 who was basically just a servant for the whole clip.

His comical faces and reactions mean it must have taken several takes, despite the brilliant dead-pan faces of our veteran midfielder.

If you haven’t had the chance to see it yet, it’s certainly worth a watch and we need to see more of these two together in the future – please!

You can watch the advert courtesy of ThinkMarkets on YouTube:

