(Video) Joel Matip on which Liverpool teammate is ‘an idol for everyone’ as he names the club’s best trainer

For anyone to be considered an ‘idol’ within Liverpool’s star-studded squad, says a lot about them as a player and Joel Matip has named his.

Speaking with the Emirates FA Cup, our No.32 was asked a host of questions about his Liverpool teammates ahead of Saturday’s final and one of them was: ‘Who is the best trainer?’.

In answer to the question, the 30-year-old said: “I think Millie is always there and absolutely ready, it doesn’t matter in which session he’s an idol for everyone there”.

James Milner is such a great role model for everyone within the squad and these words show that he is more than just a footballer to his teammates.

Leadership is massive in this game and our vice captain is so influential off the pitch, something that supporters will never be able to truly witness or appreciate.

Talk is around the 36-year-old being handed another contract at Anfield and it’s easy to see why so many people want to see him stay around.

You can watch the video of Matip on Milner (at 1:32) via @EmiratesFACup on Twitter:

Joël Matip reveals all about his @LFC teammates ahead of Saturday's #EmiratesFACup Final 🔴 pic.twitter.com/YE4gDJpq3R — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 11, 2022

