(Video) Joel Matip reveals which of his ‘exfoliated’ Liverpool teammates spends the most time in front of the mirror

The Liverpool squad is full of many different cultures and personalities, Joel Matip has been given the task of answering some questions about them all.

Speaking with the Emirates FA Cup, our No.32 was asked a host of questions about his Liverpool teammates ahead of Saturday’s final and one of them was: ‘Who spends the most time in front of the mirror?’.

In answer to the question, the 30-year-old said: “I think the most time, especially for the outfielders, would be Bobby. Because he’s always exfoliated and has a special kind of taste but it suits him!”.

It may not be a surprise to many to hear the name of Bobby Firmino, with his off-field fashion sense being as famously extravagant as his style of play.

It’s lovely to see that there’s no judgement from our centre-back either, he just acknowledges that his mate looks after himself.

Another great insight to the togetherness and acceptance within Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded side.

